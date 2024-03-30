Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft "What If" Series: Arizona misses out on top three receivers
While it is not likely, this scenario would be painful for Cardinals fans.
By Brandon Ray
Imagine a world where the Arizona Cardinals make a move to trade out of the 4th overall pick and while they gain potential massive draft capital, they lose out on the talent that is right in front of them. Monti Ossenfort is right in the middle of potential trades that could easily happen in the top five. If there was not huge talent in this draft where the Cardinals are picking, then some might say that Ossenfort should trade back and gain extra picks this year and even next year. However, that is not the case when it comes to the top of this wide receiver class.
With the top three picks expected to be quarterbacks to Chicago, Washington and New England, the draft could very well start with the Cardinals seeing as how they do not need a quarterback. They will more than likely have the opportunity to draft one of the top three receivers in this draft with Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.
However, there is a chance that Ossenfort could easily trade out of the 4th overall pick and he would be taking a risk of losing out on all three of these receivers. Depending on where Arizona lands after a potential trade, the Cardinals might have to take a different route with filling up the roster.
What happens if the Cardinals trade back and lose out on the top three WRs?
This would be a disaster if Arizona takes a risk by trading down, and misses out on Harrison, Nabers and Odunze. Seeing what the wide receiver room in Arizona currently is, Ossenfort cannot afford that kind of risk of missing out on premier talent. Even with this wide receiver class being very deep where there could end up being multiple starters this upcoming season, there is only a true top three talent with Harrison, Nabers and Odunze.
Cardinals fans should really be concerned if Ossenfort trades out of the 4th pick so low that they may have to decide to take another route other than receiver with their first pick in the first round.