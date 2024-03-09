Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft "What If" Series: Cardinals trade down from No. 4
This is a higher possibility than we might think...
By Brandon Ray
This NFL Draft is going to be a fun one for Arizona Cardinals fans. With having the most draft picks in the NFL including a top five pick, Monti Ossenfort will need to capitalize on this opportunity to build up the Cardinals. With two first-round picks, Arizona will need to hit on both picks, with whoever the decide to draft.
With the expectation that the Cardinals will have the opportunity to select players like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Olumuyiwa Fashanu, and Joe Alt, Ossenfort needs to make sure the No. 4 pick makes a big impact. We can make predictions about who the Cardinals should take at No. 4, but what if the Cardinals decide to think about adding more players in this draft and going into next year?
Would the Cardinals trade the 4th overall pick?
The short and simple answer is yes. If a general manager feels that they want to gain draft capital for the future, it is a great idea depending on if they feel they can build beyond this upcoming draft class. However, is it realistic that the Cardinals trade down from the 4th pick if Harrison Jr. is sitting there available on the board? That is where the line may be drawn from trading out. Although, there is a slight possibility that the New England Patriots would take Harrison with the third overall pick should the team choose to stick with Mac Jones for one more year.
For the fourth pick, there are teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, and even the New York Giants who could be in the market for a quarterback. Should a quarterback like Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels be available at No. 4, the Cardinals need to at the very least have a conversation about what their pick is worth to other organizations.