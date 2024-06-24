Cardinals avoid this Bleacher Report rankings list heading into training camp
By Brandon Ray
It is not an easy job for a front office in the NFL to create a winning culture within an organization. Some teams are still figuring out how to get out of their current state of being known as one of the worst organizations across the league. There is a difference between teams going into a quick rebuild after a down year or two, and then continuously staying in a rebuild situation where nothing seems to go right year after year.
The Arizona Cardinals had been one of the teams that had moments of greatness but could never become anything spectacular. In the last two years, the Cardinals have been a bit of a disaster within the organization. Whether it is was because of the front office choices or the play on the field, the Cardinals were not a team to take as serious. However, it appears that things have changed for the Cardinals as they head into the right direction.
Alex Ballentine from Bleacher Report created a rankings list of the least desirable trade destinations heading into training camp coming up in just a month. The Cardinals not being on this list shows that there is belief that they are on the rise behind Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon. Instead, three of the five teams that made their way onto this list will face the Cardinals this season.
The duo of Ossenfort and Gannon were hired last offseason and they cleaned up a big mess that was given to them. Ossenfort revamped the roster and created a massive amount of cap space which allows the Cardinals to make big moves in the future.
Gannon has taken control of the team and created a culture where the Cardinals will not roll over. Even though Arizona finished 4-13 under Gannon in 2023, the Cardinals played like a much better team but just didn’t have the best talent around.
Heading into 2024, the Cardinals have a lot of promise with a young roster that is led by a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray. This season should be focused on them taking the next step in the NFC and showing the rest of the league that they are going to be on the come up for the future. With Arizona avoiding this list, it should show Cardinals fans that there is an expectation for the Cardinals to keep growing as an organization.