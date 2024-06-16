Cardinals fans will love what Bleacher Report said about Rams' QB Matthew Stafford
By Brandon Ray
Since Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2021, the Rams have gone 4-2 against the Arizona Cardinals in the regular season with Stafford only losing one of those games as the starter. The Rams also defeated the Cardinals in the playoffs in the 2021 season where Stafford had a 76% completion percentage against Arizona that helped the Rams win 34-11. The Cardinals have not had the best of luck against the Rams in recent memory and just when we all thought that they were going to regress last season, they did the complete opposite and made the playoffs behind Stafford and the Rams’ powerful offense.
However, all good things must come to an end eventually and that could be sooner than later for Stafford and the Rams. David Kenyon from Bleacher Report published an article of the ten worst contracts heading into the NFL season and Stafford is on the list.
The Rams could be in trouble with Stafford’s contract.
Stafford played great last year and had a good comeback season from when he suffered a season-ending injury in 2022. He threw for 3,965 yards and 24 touchdowns and finished fourth in Comeback Player of the Year voting. However, we do not know if he can improve those stats a year later. He is 36 years old and while he can play at a high level, it is not at a consistent basis anymore.
According to overthecap.com, Stafford’s dead cap hit in 2025 would be $37 million and $18.5 million in 2026. Kenyon went on to say that while the Rams would not move off of Stafford this season, it will be tough for the Rams to cut ties with Stafford financially after 2024.
If Stafford has a rough 2024 season to the point where the writing on the wall becomes clear, this will put LA in a tough spot at the quarterback position and it could affect how they can spend their money to improve the roster.