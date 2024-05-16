Cardinals' get a massive schedule break in first month of 2024 season
By Brandon Ray
Not many NFL teams have massive advantages when it comes to their 2024 schedule. However, that is not the case with the Arizona Cardinals, who get an advantage in the first month of the season. With the release of the 2024 schedule, Cardinals’ fans now know when Arizona will face their opponents. This season could be a turning point for the franchise and the Cardinals could easily find themselves on the rise because of the offseason that Monti Ossenfort delivered.
To start off their season, Arizona heads to Buffalo for what should be a thrilling game between Kyler Murray and Josh Allen. Both teams are out trying to prove who they can be. While the Cardinals took a step forward this past offseason, the Bills took a step back because of the players they lost. However, Allen under center should keep the Cardinals nervous, but not scared.
After this trip to the east coast, the Cardinals find themselves in a schedule break early on in the season.
In Weeks 2-4, Arizona will be on their home turf facing off against the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, and Washington Commanders. The Cardinals get themselves a division matchup early on after getting the rust off in Week 1 and while the Rams have their number, the Cardinals are a new and improved team that do not need to worry about Aaron Donald anymore. With Detroit, there are high expectations for them after making the NFC championship game last season and Jared Goff got paid big time this offseason. Quarterbacks who get a big payday tend to struggle early on.
Then there is the Commanders, where former Cardinals’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury makes his return to State Farm for the first time since leaving the Cardinals. He has a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels who should be special, but will have growing pains early on.
This is not to say that the Cardinals will go 3-0 down the stretch, but they have a high chance at putting massive pressure on these three teams at home. It is great to have home field advantage early on so that any mistakes that need correcting can be done so at home rather than on the road in front of another team’s fanbase.