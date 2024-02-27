CBS Sports analyst ranks Arizona Cardinals coaching staff as make-or-break in 2024
Is there pressure on the Cardinals' coaching staff heading into 2024?
By Brandon Ray
When you think about the structure of each NFL team from ownership to the players, NFL fans usually have a general understanding as to how each franchise is ran. There are teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Kansas City Chiefs who have been properly ran from top to bottom. On the other hand, teams like the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and Chicago Bears have had a tough time acheiving success in recent memory.
One of the factors that needs to be considered when looking at the overall success of a team in the coaching staff. When it comes to the Arizona Cardinals, led by head coach Jonathan Gannon, the Cardinals are in a stage where they will have an actual opportunity to show what they can do to coach the best team possible. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis will be looking to show what they can do with their respective units once they get some playmakers in free agency in the draft.
CBS Sports analyst Jordan Dajani wrote a piece in which there was a ranking of each NFL coaching staff. The categories were listed as "cream of the crop", "pretty good, but come with some questions", "promising outlook", "new with plenty to prove", "2024 to be defining season", and "last chance before changes?".
The Cardinals' coaching staff was listed in "2024 to be defining season". The Cardinals finished 4-13 last season with Kyler Murray missing half of the season. Along with that, they traded away linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants and eventually released wide received DeAndre Hopkins.
This is not the most fair judgement off of one season with no firepower, seeing as how three of their wins were against playoff teams. However, the NFL in today's game has more pressure to succeed and if the Cardinals do manage to improve the roster but still underacheive, the coaching staff would very well be under pressure heading into 2025.