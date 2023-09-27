Top 3 changing narratives in Arizona Cardinals season in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals are once again major underdogs this week, but that doesn’t mean narratives surrounding the team haven’t shifted.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - The Cardinals have no defensive line or EDGE rushers
Once again, this is a testament to Gannon and Company making the most out of what they have. So far, the Arizona Cardinals have lost the likes of L.J. Collier, Carlos Watkins, and Myjai Sanders, yet they remain a productive unit.
We already mentioned the Cardinals number of sacks as one of the best in the NFL, but what’s even more ironic, is that they are getting pressure on the quarterback by blitzing on dropbacks just 18.6% of the time, which ranks 29th in the NFL. Even so, they’re still tied for 13th in hurry percentage at 8.5%.
What’s more, is that the Cards pass defense is still one of the league’s best, and it’s likely a testament to the push the defensive line and EDGE rushers are getting up front. They are tied for 13th in the league in passing attempts against with 108, and they rank 12th in passing defense, further indicating their line and pass rush is forcing the ball out of the quarterback’s hands sooner than later.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)