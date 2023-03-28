Top 5 defensive ends the Arizona Cardinals could consider in the 2023 NFL Draft
While the Arizona Cardinals have a pair of serviceable defensive ends, they could still use some help on the edge in a talent-rich class.
The Arizona Cardinals could take a pass rusher in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. That said, unlike previous articles, where I’d rank players projected to go between the middle to late rounds, the players listed below could all be first round picks when the draft rolls around on April 27th.
So, you may have a general idea of who is ranked Number One in the five edge rushers/defensive ends listed below. But if Arizona trades down, there are more than a few consolations.
5 possible edge rushers for the Arizona Cardinals
1 - Will Anderson Jr, Alabama
There may not be anyone else in this draft class more coveted on the defensive side of the ball in Will Anderson Jr. And the Arizona Cardinals are in prime position to take the defensive end.
In his three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Anderson was a force, logging 17.5 sacks and 31.0 tackles behind the line in his sophomore season. He didn’t attain the same numbers as a junior, but they were elite nonetheless, with 17.0 stops for a loss and 10.0 sacks.
2 - Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
If the Arizona Cardinals swap picks and end up missing on Anderson, Tyree Wilson is often regarded as the top consolation. Unlike Anderson’s 17.5 sacks in 2021, Wilson amassed that number as a career total, recording 7.0 sacks in his junior and senior seasons, and three in the seasons beforehand.
He also has 32.0 career tackles behind the line. So once again, you have a player who, while his career numbers are nowhere near Anderson’s, they are more than solid, nonetheless. Overall, Anderson should be the pick here, but if the Cards trade down to select Wilson, don’t be too disappointed, he’s still going to be a good one.