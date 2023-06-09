5 dream scenarios for Arizona Cardinals in 2023 season
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Isaiah Simmons dominates and signs an extension
The Cardinals caused quite a stir when they didn’t pick up the star backer’s fifth-year option. However, it doesn’t mean Simmons is going anywhere. Instead, as with any player in a new system, it’s likely the Cards just want to see how well Simmons fits.
And ideally, the fourth-year player will dominate in 2023 after spending his first three years with inconsistent, yet splashy play. If Simmons can increase his frequency of game-changing plays, then the Redbirds will have no choice but to sign him to an extension, giving them a sound puzzle piece for the budding nucleus of young talent in the desert.
Overall, if the Arizona Cardinals can hit the aforementioned dream scenarios, they will have a much better chance to win a few more games than many think they will in 2023. But it’s important for this team to hang onto the football, for their rookies to prove they are fast learners, and for a few defensive players to make a much-needed jump.