5 dream scenarios for Arizona Cardinals in 2023 season

By Sion Fawkes

Sep 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates with
Sep 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates with / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah Simmons of the Arizona Cardinals
Nov 6, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, United States; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) is / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY

5 - Isaiah Simmons dominates and signs an extension

The Cardinals caused quite a stir when they didn’t pick up the star backer’s fifth-year option. However, it doesn’t mean Simmons is going anywhere. Instead, as with any player in a new system, it’s likely the Cards just want to see how well Simmons fits. 

And ideally, the fourth-year player will dominate in 2023 after spending his first three years with inconsistent, yet splashy play. If Simmons can increase his frequency of game-changing plays, then the Redbirds will have no choice but to sign him to an extension, giving them a sound puzzle piece for the budding nucleus of young talent in the desert. 

Overall, if the Arizona Cardinals can hit the aforementioned dream scenarios, they will have a much better chance to win a few more games than many think they will in 2023. But it’s important for this team to hang onto the football, for their rookies to prove they are fast learners, and for a few defensive players to make a much-needed jump.

