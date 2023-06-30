Top 5 former Arizona Cardinals who could make things better in 2023
By Jim Koch
DeAndre Hopkins - Wide Receiver (Unsigned)
For a short period of time back in early May, it actually seemed like DeAndre Hopkins would be remaining with the Cardinals. All of that optimism ended roughly three weeks later, when management cut ties with one of the NFL's best wide receivers. The truth of the matter is, the 31-year-old Hopkins would've made Arizona's depressing situation much more interesting this coming fall.
In the end, Hopkins didn't want to be with the franchise anymore, and the Cards hierarchy obliged. Ironically, the five-time Pro Bowler has not yet found a new home. Hopkins wants to be paid handsomely, however, and his potential suitors appear to be scared off thus far by the wideout's financial demands.
Taking over for Hopkins as the Cardinals number-one receiver is Marquise Brown, a speedy pass-catcher who has big shoes to fill. In the meantime, Hopkins remains unemployed. Could the Redbirds and Hopkins ultimately decide later on in the summer that both parties are better off together?