Top 4 free agents who can still be acquired by the Arizona Cardinals
By Jim Koch
There are several veterans remaining on the free-agent market who could help the Arizona Cardinals be a more competitive squad in 2023.
For the next several weeks, the Arizona Cardinals will get to kick back and relax. Anyone associated with the organization who desires a vacation better take it now. The Redbirds will report to training camp on July 27th, and there will be very little time for leisure activities from there on out.
As surprising as it may seem, Cards general manager Monti Ossenfort may also be taking some time away from the team. That would be well-deserved, when you take into consideration that the 45-year-old family man has been working nonstop since last January. Like everyone else, Ossenfort has earned the right to spend some time with his loved ones before things kick into high gear next month.
While that may be true, the longtime NFL executive will not be able to stray from his duties as Arizona's GM for long. The squad is pretty much a finished product, but there's still room for improvement. The following are four free agents who could help put the finishing touches on the 2023 version of the Cardinals.
Jadeveon Clowney - Defensive End
Even at 30 years of age, Jadeveon Clowney still has what it takes to be a first-rate acquisition. Some experts would disagree with that opinion, based on the first-round draft pick's disappointing campaign with Cleveland Browns last fall. Despite the poor performance, the incredibly talented Clowney would still be a welcome addition to a Cards defensive line that is arguably the worst in the league.
Actually, Clowney is just two years removed from one of the best performances of his professional career. Back in 2021, the former University of South Carolina product racked up 37 tackles, nine sacks and 19 quarterback hits in 14 starts for Cleveland. Things ultimately went south between Clowney and the Browns, however, and the door is now open for "Big Red" to try to acquire the three-time Pro Bowler's services.
At this point in the offseason, it would not be outlandish to think that Clowney could make the Arizona desert his next destination. Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis desperately needs a proven commodity who can apply some pressure from the edge. It's been a fairly boring spring for the "Red Sea", but the acquisition of an intriguing defender like Clowney would undoubtedly generate a fair amount of excitement among Cardinals fans.