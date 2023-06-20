Top 4 free agents who can still be acquired by the Arizona Cardinals
By Jim Koch
Dalton Risner - Left Guard
Many observers are under the impression that sixth-overall draft selection Paris Johnson Jr. is going to start at left guard for the Cards this coming season. That could be viewed as a bad plan, however, when you consider the fact that the rookie is far better-suited for the offensive tackle position. Ossenfort needs to sign a bona fide interior lineman, and there's an individual still seeking employment who undoubtedly fits the bill.
Dalton Risner, a 27-year-old free agent, has logged 62 starts for the Denver Broncos over the past four campaigns. With that type of resume, it's kind of odd that the 6 foot 5, 312 pounder has yet to land a job. In fact, the Cardinals may be able to get Risner at a very reasonable price with the start of the regular-season rapidly approaching.
Risner would be an outstanding final component for a blocking unit that could be better than expected. It's only a matter of time before the former Kansas State University product is taken off of the market, so the front office better act quickly. The Cards could ultimately prove to be the ideal landing spot for the capable and experienced Risner.