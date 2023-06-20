Top 4 free agents who can still be acquired by the Arizona Cardinals
By Jim Koch
Kareem Hunt - Running Back
Take away starter James Conner, and the Cardinals would possess one of professional football's least impressive running back groups. Ball-carriers like Corey Clement, Keaontay Ingram, Ty'Son Williams, and Emari Demercado make up the club's uninspiring depth at the spot. There are still free agents out there on the open market, however, who would be a huge upgrade over any of those four.
For the past three campaigns, Cards offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has gotten a close-up look at one of the remaining backs. Kareem Hunt, a seventh-year veteran, should be familiar with the assistant coach from their time together as employees of the Cleveland Browns. Petzing is expected to implement ideas he picked up from Cleveland's scoring attack, so the learning curve for Hunt in the Arizona system would be relatively small.
Conner has missed time in every one of his six NFL seasons, so acquiring a capable contingency plan feels like a necessity. Hunt is a talented former Pro Bowler (2017) who has totaled 5,831 yards from scrimmage and 48 total touchdowns in his stints with the Chiefs and Browns. Pairing the elusive 27-year-old with a battering ram like Conner sounds like a match made in heaven for the Cardinals offense.
