Future Flight Plan: Still-too-early look at top Arizona Cardinals draft prospects
Dive into the Arizona Cardinals' draft possibilities: Which positions will they target? Explore expert mock drafts and a closer look at the top prospects.
33rd Team: Malik Nabers - WR - LSU
Conner Livesay of the 33rd Team places Marvin Harrison Jr. just out of reach for the Cardinals, getting snagged third overall by the New England Patriots. However, he still has the team addressing their need at the position, selecting LSU's Malik Nabers.
Averaging 17.6 yards per reception, Nabers is always a threat for an explosive play. His top-end speed can take the top right off of opposing defenses as they struggle to keep pace with him. When a defender is able to stay close to him, he has the agility to quickly cut in his route and create the separation needed. Adding to his arsenal, Nabers' knack for eluding defenders and breaking away after the catch turns routine plays into highlight reels.
Lining up with a Heisman Trophy quarterback, Nabers has become a pro at tweaking his routes on the spot, adapting as Jayden Daniels scrambles around, extending plays with his legs. He's developed a great sense of how to attack the defense and help his quarterback in those situations. As the NFL evolves, his ability to adjust and thrive in chaos sets him up as a receiver perfectly equipped to handle the next level's challenges.