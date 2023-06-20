Grading the Arizona Cardinals running back committee for 2023
By Sion Fawkes
Verdict
As with the Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks, it’s tough to give this group anything higher than a C. But given the total ineptitude behind them, I’m rolling with a D+, and that’s rather generous. Neither Clement nor Williams are the respective answers for the RB2 role here, so hopefully Ingram can get the ball rolling, though I’m not getting my hopes up.
Overall, I wouldn’t be surprised if Demercado saw some reps in training camp and eventually worked his way up to spending time as the RB2. As mentioned, he complements Conner well from a size standpoint, and he could wind up as the best of the bunch as it stands behind Conner.
Therefore, if I’m going to be remotely positive at the moment, there is intrigue here with the young backs in Ingram and Demercado. But not enough intrigue to say this will be an effective unit as the Cards look to potentially try to run the ball often as Kyler Murray seeks to return and bring the passing game to life.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference and Sports-Reference/CFB)