Grading the Arizona Cardinals running back committee for 2023
By Sion Fawkes
Rest of the committee
Corey Clement bounced around to and from the Cardinals practice squad last season, and the 28-year-old (29 come November) didn’t impress when given the chance, rushing for just 55 yards on 15 carries, 3.7 yards per, and a touchdown. Clement was more of a factor through the air than Ingram, recording just five catches, but he also added 54 yards through the air, good for 10.8 yards per.
Ty’Son Williams also joined the Cardinals roster in October 2022, However, Williams did next to nothing this past season, and if there is an odd man out, it’s him, after gaining just five yards from scrimmage and no, that’s not a typo.
Emari Demercado is by far the most intriguing. While he’s a smaller back, Demercado would be the perfect complement to Conner. He also had 338 carries in college after playing in 47 contests overall, per Sports-Reference, so there is a good chance Demercado has fresh legs.