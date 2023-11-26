Will Greg Dortch Step Up? 3 burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals Week 12 matchup
The Arizona Cardinals will square off vs. the Los Angeles Rams for the second time in 2023 in a matchup that contains a plethora of questions.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are facing a Los Angeles Rams team that will be getting a few integral puzzle pieces back in Cooper Kupp and Kyren Williams. These two factors are bonuses for a group that is looking to stay in the wildcard race, despite their pedestrian 4-6 record.
Therefore, the Cardinals will embrace their role of “spoiler” in this contest. And “Big Red” has pulled off a pair of upsets at home twice already this season, so it wouldn’t be far-fetched if they marched into their home turf and beat their division rival, even with a depleted roster.
But if they want to pull off the upset, there are several question marks they must answer this week. Which receiver slash pass-catcher will step up? Will a potential draft day steal contain one of the biggest rookie sensations of the 2023 season? And will the Cardinals run defense stop a returning Williams this week?
Burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals Week 12 matchup
1 - Which receiver will step up in Wilson’s absence?
Greg Dortch is the one player who can step up and make things happen, as he proved last week. Initially, it looked as though Marquise Brown could miss this contest, but he seems to be ready to roll. However, Brown has not performed to standard lately, so once again, Dortch looks to be the favorite to step up and enjoy a solid outing.
However, given Trey McBride’s recent surge, perhaps it will be a tight end, and not a receiver, who steps up. McBride has been a revelation lately, far more than the solid option he became last year when Zach Ertz went down.
But there is also Rondale Moore who, despite doing little more than scoring a touchdown on a 48-yard reception last week, has made huge plays a few times this year. Moore has been inconsistent in this endeavor, but he’s also drawn enough interest to at least flash potential to step up.