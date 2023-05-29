Top 5 most intriguing Arizona Cardinals heading into 2023
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals roster is full of young talent, and that organically means they will have plenty of intriguing players to watch in 2023.
While it may be a long season in the desert, there is nothing like watching a young team develop. Therefore, while 2023 may not look successful on the surface in terms of wins and losses, by measuring progress from the youngest, and in some cases, seasoned veterans with a point to prove, it will be an exciting year nonetheless.
So which five Arizona Cardinals will be fun to watch develop in 2023 if they get an extended chance to play? Here are five names that jump out at me the most.
Who are the most intriguing players on the Arizona Cardinals?
1 - Clayton Tune, QB
Clayton Tune can wind up in an ideal situation if he performs well throughout training camp. His competition comprises an aging backup in Colt McCoy plus a pair of journeymen, so it’s not farfetched to believe he can be the starter come Week 1..
And if Tune snags the job, what’s not to say he refuses to relinquish it? If he’s the starting quarterback when the Cards season kicks off in Week 1, it will be interesting to see what he does under center, and if he can stave off an inevitably returning Kyler Murray.
2 - Greg Dortch, WR
You can argue that Greg Dortch was a Steve Keim guy, but he wasn’t much of a Kliff Kingsbury guy, as the former coach basically refused to play him after Rondale Moore returned from injury. But when Moore missed more time later in the season, Dortch re-emerged and once again, impressed.
With a new coach in the desert in Jonathan Gannon plus an offensive coordinator in Drew Petzing, Dortch gets a clean slate to work with. Since they have no ties to Moore’s draft status, Dortch will finally have a fair chance to win the position battle against the former second round pick.