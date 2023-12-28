What jerseys are the Arizona Cardinals wearing in Week 17?
The Arizona Cardinals are one of a few teams with very few uniform combinations in 2023, and that trend continues in Week 17 in Philadelphia.
By Sion Fawkes
So far in 2023, the Arizona Cardinals have used just three different uniform combinations. For most home games, they have worn the all-red look while in most of their road contests, the Cards rolled with their icy whites. They also have an alternate all-black uniform that they have worn twice in 2023.
This week, when the Cardinals travel to Philadelphia, they will don their icy whites once more while the Eagles go with their standard midnight green helmets and jerseys. This isn’t the best uniformed matchup of the week, but unlike during times in the past, it also isn’t anywhere near the worst.
Now that the Cardinals are wearing more improved uniforms than what we saw between 2005 and 2022, this matchup will look like those old NFC East battles between the two franchises, specifically between 1996 and 2004. Had the Eagles worn their classic kelly greens, then this would have been arguably the best uniformed matchup of the week.
Arizona Cardinals wearing their icy whites against the Eagles
There are quite a few matchups that have more pleasing aesthetics than the Cardinals-Eagles, with a notable one coming on Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Carolina Panthers. These two teams are expansion brethren, and their matchups have, for the most part, been pleasing to the eyes.
The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Indianapolis and face a Colts team who will be wearing their classic blue-on-white uniforms. Once again, we have a good-looking matchup there, and you can also say the same for Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. The former will wear their classic red-on-white look while the latter will roll with orange helmets, and white-on-white.
The New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams matchup has potential if the Rams wear their yellow pants. It will be one of those newer modern-classic matchups in the Meadowlands, and it will rival the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles aesthetics.
Overall, the Cards and Eagles will sport a middle-of-the-road matchup this Sunday, but you can’t help but wonder how good these teams would look if the Eagles had worn their kelly green.
Source: Gridiron-Uniforms