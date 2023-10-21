3 key matchups for the Arizona Cardinals against Seattle in Week 7
The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Lumen Field to face a Seattle Seahawks team looking to gain ground in the NFC West.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Seahawks passing defense vs. Cardinals receivers
Ironically, the Seahawks passing defense is one of the NFL’s worst, as they have allowed 257.6 yards per game through the air. This gives quarterback Joshua Dobbs a chance to prove the last two weeks were nothing more than a pair of bad games, but he needs to take full advantage if he wants to fend off calls for Clayton Tune while Kyler Murray continues to get acclimated.
And the Cardinals have talent at receiver to torch the Seahawks passing defense if only Dobbs can get them the ball. Michael Wilson has shown us his big-play ability a few times this season, and Marquise Brown has been a steady presence. Tight end Trey McBride had a big game last week, and Dobbs should be targeting him more.
However, the Seahawks pass rush gets to opposing quarterbacks 8.7 percent of the time, so Dobbs must find ways to get rid of the ball quickly. If he does that, then perhaps he finally enjoys another solid outing.