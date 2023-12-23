3 keys that will lead the Arizona Cardinals to victory in Week 16
The Arizona Cardinals won’t be tanking in these final three games of the 2023 season, so they will be seeking a few keys to victory starting in Week 16.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Take advantage in the red zone
No one has allowed more touchdowns in the red zone this season from a percentage standpoint than the Chicago Bears, who pace the league at 71.8 percent. The Arizona Cardinals, believe it or not, have the sixth-best red zone conversion percentage in the NFL at 61.8 percent, and they have scored 21 touchdowns on their 34 trips.
Against one of the tougher defenses in football, the Cards need to just find ways to get into the red zone. The ball control approach mentioned earlier will work wonders, as will targeting their best pass-catchers often, but once they reach the 20-yard line, they should take advantage time and again.
The Bears also boast one of the worst third-down defenses in the NFL, so even if the Cardinals get stuck in third and long on their way downfield, this is one team that they can improve their 18th-ranked third-down offense against. Therefore, their chances of entering the red zone a few times tomorrow look quite promising.
(Information provided by Pro-Football-Reference)