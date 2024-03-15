Kyler Murray reacts to Cardinals losing Hollywood Brown to the Chiefs
Kyler is all of us right now.
There won't be another season of Hollywood in the desert, as Marquise Brown has agreed on a one-year deal with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Brown started his career in Baltimore, playing with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens for the first three years before the Cardinals traded for Hollywood, reuniting him with Kyler Murray.
Brown and Murray played college ball together at Oklahoma where in 2018, Hollywood amassed over 1,300 receiving yards and found the end zone 10 times. Hollywood didn't necessarily live up to the hype in Arizona but his quarterback missed time due to injury, which meant he was catching passes from Colt McCoy, Clayton Tune, and a slew of other signal-callers.
Now, Brown has found a new home with the Chiefs. Murray reacted the following day on social media and isn't taking the news well.
Kyler Murray reacts to Hollywood Brown "abandoning" him
This truly is a Sour Patch Kids "first it's sour, then it's sweet" reaction, as Murray starts off joking that Hollywood is now dead to him. He then posts the classic X-Men meme of Wolverine staring longingly at a photo and the photo is of Murray and Brown during their Oklahoma days.
It's a shame that we didn't get to see more from Murray and Hollywood during their time together in the desert but now that both Brown and Rondale Moore are for sure gone, it opens the door for the Cardinals to spend the fourth overall pick on Marvin Harrison Jr.