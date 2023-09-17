Last-minute bold prediction for the Arizona Cardinals Week 2 matchup vs. the Giants
The Arizona Cardinals are looking to find the end zone in their Week 2 matchup vs. the New York Giants, and they will find it…
By Sion Fawkes
Had the Arizona Cardinals offense found the end zone in last week’s 20-16 loss to the Washington Commanders, they would be heading into their Week 2 matchup vs. the New York Giants looking to keep their record perfect on the young season. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, but the Cards have an offense that will be looking to prove its doubters wrong.
Earlier in the week, quarterback Josh Dobbs wowed us with a bold statement, so look for him to take more chances downfield in pursuit of the Cardinals first offensive touchdown of the season. And that won’t happen just once, nor twice, but THREE times.
While I realistically have this outing pegged in as a low-scoring affair, Dobbs will be looking to do everything in his power to create. It was something he didn’t do last weekend, and you can even argue that he played scared given the lack of creativity with his throws.
Arizona Cardinals score 3 offensive touchdowns in last-minute prediction
The first touchdown will come thanks to some strong running from James Conner and Keaontay Ingram, the latter of whom will enjoy a bounceback campaign following a rough outing in Week 1. Conner finds the endzone and the Cards celebrate their first offensive touchdown of the season in style.
Next, we will see Kyzir White create a turnover off of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, giving Dobbs a short field to work with. He goes deep to Michael Wilson, who snags his first career touchdown reception, and the Cards score yet again before the half.
Finally, the Redbirds score one more time in the fourth quarter, putting together a long drive as they try to eat up as much clock as they can that ends in yet another touchdown from Conner. Overall, the three-touchdown performance gives fans some hope, and everyone will look forward to building on their newfound momentum for next week’s contest.