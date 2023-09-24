Last-minute bold prediction for the Arizona Cardinals Week 3 matchup vs. Cowboys
The Arizona Cardinals should be heading into Week 3 with a chip on their shoulder, so let’s get bold for one final prediction.
By Sion Fawkes
When you face a team like the Dallas Cowboys, someone must step up and give them some trouble. The Arizona Cardinals are understandably heavy underdogs, but they have a few players the Cowboys could be susceptible to overlooking, and it serves as the basis for this final bold prediction.
Dallas also has arguably the league’s best defense heading into the contest, and the Cardinals offense, despite their 28-point outburst in Week 2, remains stagnant. This became evident when the Cards stalled repeatedly in the second half during last week’s loss to the New York Giants. And if they want to break that trend, they need someone with big play potential to catch the Cowboys defense off-guard.
Arizona Cardinals will have one player go off in today’s matchup
Michael Wilson is one player who has quietly jumped out so far this season, despite his pedestrian number of receptions. However, he has established himself as a deep threat, and if the Cardinals make the much-needed change of targeting him more often, then the rookie will go off today.
The Cowboys will be looking to stop the surehanded Zach Ertz plus the somewhat dynamic Marquise Brown, which should provide Wilson with plenty of chances. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs, however, is the one who ultimately needs to target the 23-year-old early and often, which could provide a potential nightmare for the Cowboys defense.
Even if Wilson has a big game, the Cardinals still need a lot to go right if they plan on beating Dallas. But by calling Wilson’s number often, they will at least bring themselves one step closer to making this game interesting.
Wilson has looked good throughout the season’s first two weeks, but he hasn’t had that breakout game just yet. This is by no means an easy task vs. Dallas, but Wilson has shown more than enough potential to make it happen.