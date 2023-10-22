Last-minute bold prediction for the Arizona Cardinals Week 7 matchup against Seattle
The Arizona Cardinals would like to add a W to their road record this afternoon, but they will need to do so against a high-octane Seattle Seahawks team.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals may be 1-5, but it doesn’t mean they can’t salvage their season even if their opportunity to shock the NFL world and end up in the playoffs looks bleak. Just last season, the 1-6 Detroit Lions embarked on an impressive run that set them up for success in 2023. And here they stand, at 5-1, and they could easily be 6-0 had they just beaten the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
Therefore, there is never any reason to lose hope on the season, even if things haven’t gone well for the Cards in 2023. But they do need to pull off some serious magic if they want a chance to beat the Seahawks today, even if they may get some more help in the defensive backfield. Offensively, the team must step up, and two players in particular could change the landscape of the game if quarterback Joshua Dobbs can get them the football.
Prediction: Two Arizona Cardinals pass-catchers pull off epic performances
Second-year tight end Trey McBride and rookie receiver Michael Wilson have looked good so far, even if their production hasn’t been epic. But both have enjoyed at least one big game this year, with McBride coming through strongly last week, and Wilson putting up big numbers in Week 4.
As stated in my three bold predictions earlier this week, quarterback Joshua Dobbs could have a renaissance game, and McBride and Wilson will help fuel that. McBride records another four catches for 70 receiving yards, and a touchdown, while Wilson snags five receptions for 75 yards, and he also finds the end zone.
Their respective performances could set the stage for them to see even greater looks as the season nears its halfway point. If that occurs, look for the duo to become pivotal puzzle pieces to the Arizona Cardinals offense come 2024 and perhaps beyond.