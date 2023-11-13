3 major concerns the Arizona Cardinals still have despite win vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals win over the Atlanta Falcons put another dent in the “tanking” narrative, but there are still some huge concerns regarding this team.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Penalties
We have talked about the rash number of penalties the Arizona Cardinals have committed in past seasons, and once again, they didn’t impress us on Sunday. The Cards committed 11 penalties for a whopping 112 yards, averaging to over 10 yards per, one of the few blemishes on what was otherwise a strong game.
What’s even more disturbing is the fact that the Redbirds did this during a home game with their franchise quarterback returning, so it wasn’t like another fanbase completely invaded State Farm Stadium. While this has been an ongoing issue, 11 penalties in one contest is ultra-high even for Cardinals standards.
Per NFL Penalties, the Cards are once again among the league leaders in penalties committed with 69 for 637 yards. Do the math, and that equals 9.23 yards per penalty, and nearly seven have been committed per game. At this point, it’s easy to be at a loss as to why this team can’t get disciplined here, and they won’t be winning many more games this season if the issue isn’t addressed.