Mock Draft 8.0: Arizona Cardinals land a surprise pick at fourth overall
The Arizona Cardinals must fix their woes on defense, but in this scenario, they turned to free agency to address the issues, opening the door for offense.
By Sion Fawkes
33 - Carolina Panthers: Troy Franklin, WR/Oregon State
The Carolina Panthers must hold out hope for Bryce Young to be the guy since they already spent a first overall pick on him. But they need to add a lot of talent around him just so he doesn’t have a repeat of what happened this season.
34 - New England Patriots: Patrick Paul, OT/Houston
The New England Patriots got their quarterback in the first round, and now it’s time to supply him with Patrick Paul, who should hopefully be a franchise tackle. If he is, then Jarod Mayo could potentially turn things around faster than anticipated.
35 - Arizona Cardinals: Cooper Beebe, OL/Kansas State
The Arizona Cardinals, in this scenario, used free agency to invest in defense for 2024, so they once again turned to help for their offensive line. Cooper Beebe is someone who can take over the interior, and perhaps line up between Hjalte Froholdt and Paris Johnson Jr. in Year 1.