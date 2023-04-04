NFL Draft Grades 2020: Re-grading the Arizona Cardinals draft three years later
Overall Grade: C
It’s April 2023, and four of the six picks are still on the roster. Plus, to be fair, Eno Benjamin should still be here. That makes this draft class look like a better haul than it actually is, since not a single player listed above met expectations.
Isaiah Simmons has come the closest, but he has yet to put in a consistent 16, or these days, 17-game season. However, he’s improved to the point that 2023 can be his breakout year.
Josh Jones hasn’t locked down a starting spot, but he’s a fair backup and a capable starter, despite his on-field mistakes. Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence could, and should, be doing better, but that hasn’t been the case.
Evan Weaver never stuck long-term, and as mentioned, former coach Kliff Kingsbury never should have cut Benjamin. So what do you think? How would you have graded the Arizona Cardinals 2020 draft class?
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)