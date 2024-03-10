NFL Draft Lesson: The recent history of the 27th overall pick
By Brandon Ray
There are two teams that will have the opportunity to automatically select two first round picks without having to trade up. Both of those teams also have two top-five picks. The Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals have an advantage on the first night of the draft. The biggest difference between these two teams is that the Cardinals will have to wait awhile for their second first-round pick at No. 27. After the 4th overall pick, Monti Ossenfort will be playing the waiting game for his second first-round pick.
In the last ten picks at #27, there have been seven defensive player picks and it is very possible that the Cardinals will add to this seeing as how it is expected that the early first round will be dominantly offensive players.
Here are the last ten No. 27 overall picks in the NFL draft.
2023: Anton Harrison, OL - Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars seem to have found themselves a franchise player on the offensive line in Anton Harrison. Starting in all 17 games last season, Harrison showed to be a rising pass blocker for the future. While there is still improvement needed for his run-blocking abilities, Harrison is a great fit for Jacksonville's offense line.