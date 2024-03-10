NFL Draft Lesson: The recent history of the 27th overall pick
With their second first-round pick, the Arizona Cardinals have pressure to hit on both picks on the first night of
By Brandon Ray
2016: Kenny Clark, DT - Green Bay Packers
If you are thinking about a player who does not get enough credit for what he has done in this league, think about Packers’ defensive tackle Kenny Clark. In 8 seasons in Green Bay, Clark has racked up 380 total tackles, 34 sacks, 10 pass deflections from the line of scrimmage and 7 forced fumbles. Green Bay’s defense is always a unit that is underrated and it all starts with Clark in the middle of the defensive line.
Clark was a great value pick for the Packers and he shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.
2015: Byron Jones, CB - Dallas Cowboys
When looking at Byron Jones’ career, it was not bad but it was not anything spectacular. Jones had a great combine coming into the NFL draft but injuries slowed him down quickly in his 7 year career with the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins. He was a Pro Bowler in 2018 while also earning second team All-Pro status. He was great in the back-end of the secondary when it came to stopping the run but inconsistent play brought down his production as his career progressed.
Jones has been out of the league since the end of the 2021 season due to injuries taking a toll on him.
2014: Deone Bucannon, DB - Arizona Cardinals
Ten years ago, the Cardinals found themselves picking at #27 and they selected defensive back Deone Bucannon who had a promising career with the Cardinals. However, Bucannon would play in Arizona for just 5 seasons after a decline in production on his fifth-year option year with the Cardinals. Bucannon went on to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers twice and the New York Giants. Bucannon’s last season was in 2020-2021 where he helped the Buccaneers go on a playoff run and eventually winning the Super Bowl.