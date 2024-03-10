NFL Draft Lesson: The recent history of the 27th overall pick
With their second first-round pick, the Arizona Cardinals have pressure to hit on both picks on the first night of
By Brandon Ray
2019: Johnathan Abram, S - Oakland Raiders
It has been a disastrous start to Johnathan Abram’s career, who since being drafted to the Raiders in 2019 has been on 3 different teams since his tenure with the Raiders. In the middle of the 2022 season, Abram was released by the Raiders. Two days later, Abram was picked up by the Green Bay Packers before being released by the Packers in the same month. Then the Seattle Seahawks would claim Abram off of waivers. Abram would finish out that season with the Seahawks and then signed with the New Orleans Saints heading into last season.
Abram missed half of the season with the Saints. He has not been a great player so far in his career and his career may end sooner rather than later if no team is willing to sign him on a cheap contract.
2018: Rashaad Penny, RB - Seattle Seahawks
In five seasons with the Seahawks, Penny was never able to establish himself as a number one option in the backfield. His career high in rushing yards is 749 yards with 6 touchdowns. In 3 of his last 4 years, Penny has not been on the field more than 5 games in a season. Last season, Penny was with the Philadelphia Eagles where he only played in 3 games.
It is safe to say that Penny has not become a player that defensive coordinators have to gameplan for.
2017: Tre’Davious White, CB - Buffalo Bills
When the Bills traded away the 10th overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs (that turned into Patrick Mahomes), the Bills traded back to No. 27 where they would choose LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White. It was the first draft pick under Sean McDermott and it helped change the culture in Buffalo. In his first four seasons, White proved himself as a shutdown corner in the Buffalo defense and earned himself a contract extension that would keep White in Buffalo for the long-term future to help the Bills win their first Super Bowl.
In 2021, things started coming down for White after he tore his ACL on Thanksgiving where he would then miss the remainder of the season and over half of the 2022 season. This past season, there were big expectations for White since he had a true full offseason and in Week 4, White suffered yet another devastating injury with a torn achilles in Week 4 which would be the last time White would be seen in a Bills uniform as he was released this past week by the Bills.