NFL Draft Lesson: The recent history of the fourth overall pick
We take a look back at the last ten 4th overall picks in the NFL draft.
By Brandon Ray
The NFL draft is officially next month which means that there will be more than enough mock drafts, predictions, and breaking news surrounding this big day for the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals have two first-round picks (No. 4 and No. 27) and will be the most interesting team to keep an eye on.
Being a team in the top ten without needing to acquire a quarterback gives the Cardinals an advantage to grab some talent to fill out the rest of their roster. Depending on what the Chicago Bears do with the number one overall, the Cardinals will have a better understanding as to what their potential options will be at No. 4. However, another wild card team that Arizona will need to watch is the New England Patriots, who pick one spot in front of the Cardinals.
Monti Ossenfort will have to decide what is best for the franchise once the pick comes around. It will be a move that will make or break the franchise moving forward.
In the last ten drafts at the 4th pick, there have been 7 offensive players taken at that pick and the Cardinals need firepower on their offense. However, the defense for Arizona is also in a desperate need for improvement. There is an argument that can be made for what the Cardinals need to do, but that decision solely is on Ossenfort.
Looking back at the last ten 4th overall picks, there were some hits, some misses and some uncertainty.
Here are the last ten No. 4 overall picks in the NFL draft.
2023: Anthony Richardson, QB - Indianapolis Colts
Drafted out of the University of Florida, Richardson was brought in as a big boom or bust prospect for the Colts. Already having a season-ending injury early on his career is not a great look, but the Colts are a stable franchise with the right coach in Shane Steichen. Richardson will be looking to bounce back in his sophomore year.