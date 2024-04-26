NFL Mock Draft 2024: Arizona Cardinals' Day 2 Predictions
By Brandon Ray
Tonight at 7PM EST, the NFL Draft will kick off (right now) with the Buffalo Bills set to be on the clock for the 33rd pick. Then two picks later, the Cardinals will have the chance of making their third draft pick. This is only the beginning for the Cardinals as they came into this draft with 11 picks and have a long way to go to keep improving this roster. Monti Ossenfort addressed both sides of the ball in the first round with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson. Kyler Murray gets his new number one option while the defense gets an interior pass rusher to help take pressure off of the secondary.
Plenty of first round talent fell out of the first round so the Cardinals will have the chance to select someone special early in the second round. Then the Cardinals are set to make three more selections after No.35. With plenty of talent to choose from, it will be up to Ossenfort to keep drafting well and bring in future talent for the franchise.
Here is a Day 2 mock draft for the Cardinals.
Round 2, #35: Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB - Alabama
Cornerbacks were slipping down the board in round one of the draft. The first one to get drafted was Quinyon Mitchell to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 22nd pick. Only three went in the first round and guys like Cooper DeJean and Kool-Aid McKinstry did not hear their name get called in the first 32 picks. It is highly likely that these two will hear their names early on in the second round. If the Cardinals go on the clock and McKinstry is available, there should be no hesitation for Arizona to bring him to the desert.
He is a pro-ready caliber player who could become one of the best in the league as his career progresses. He can take on one-on-one coverage and has great footwork to stick to the route that he has to cover. McKinstry was a First-team All-SEC corner for the Crimson Tide last season. Adding McKinstry to a secondary that signed Sean Murphy-Bunting this past offseason would bring a solid secondary to the Cardinals for the foreseeable future.