One big strength for every Arizona Cardinals draft pick
By Brandon Ray
RB Trey Benson - Similar play style to James Conner
The Cardinals made a fantastic move by drafting Florida State running back Trey Benson early in the third round. Benson could easily become a steal of the draft if he produces like he did in college. He has a similar play style like current Cardinals’ running back James Conner, who is coming off a career year with Arizona. Benson and Conner will be a hard running duo behind Kyler Murray in the backfield. Conner only has one year left on his contract and if Benson can learn the offense quickly, it will be a good transition from Conner to Benson.
OL Isaiah Adams - Run blocking
Arizona drafted a true run blocker from Illinois in Isaiah Adams, who was ranked as one of the best run-blockers in the country. Adams has the chance to start this year at left guard and if he sees the field, the Cardinals’ interior run-blocking could see a difference for the better.
TE Tip Reiman - Physicality
For a third round pick, this seemed like a reach seeing as how the Cardinals already have a rising star tight end in Trey McBride. However, Reiman is not going to produce through the air for the Arizona offense. Instead, he will bring physicality in the run game where he can open up running lanes from either the tight end spot on the line, or in the backfield as a lead blocker. Reiman should be the one that will do the dirty work to help others shine.