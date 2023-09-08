One optimistic, pessimistic, and logical prediction for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals season
The Arizona Cardinals kick off their 2023 season against the Washington Commanders in two days. So let’s lay out three distinct predictions for the year.
By Sion Fawkes
Logical
The Arizona Cardinals pick up a pair of wins under Dobbs and/or Tune, and head into Week 9 with Kyler Murray slated to return in a showdown against the Cleveland Browns. Murray is victorious in his return. This allows the Cardinals to re-enter the Kyler Murray era at 3-6, looking better than many thought.
Murray will experience his fair share of struggles and the rust will show for the next few weeks. However, the Cards win two of their next three games by doing just enough to score offensively, heading into a showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 5-7.
But, they’re now entering the toughest part of their schedule, and they will wear down, losing to the Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, before stealing one in their old hometown of Chicago. The Cards lose their final two despite strong performances from Murray, and they finish the season 6-11.