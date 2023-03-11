Top 3 overrated free agents in 2023 the Arizona Cardinals should stay away from
2 - Kaleb McGary, OT
Depending on what happens with Kelvin Beachum and if the Arizona Cardinals decide to move D.J. Humphries, they could be in the market for a tackle. Josh Jones can hold things down at left tackle if Humphries goes, but that leaves a gaping hole at right tackle.
Kaleb McGary is one player who some NFL general managers may look hard at. But the Cards shouldn’t make the mistake here. They want to surround Kyler Murray and his stopgap with adequate linemen to help in pass protection, and that’s McGary’s weak suit.
And while he’s often regarded as one of the better run blockers in football, his win rate in the category is a measly 68%. The only way Big Red should even remotely consider McGary is if he settles for backup money, and the way things stand, that doesn’t appear to be a likely case. Arizona needs to look elsewhere and save themselves heartache in hindsight.