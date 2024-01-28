Raising Zona
PFF Mock Draft Simulator 5.0: Arizona Cardinals surprise fans by trading the fourth pick

The consensus is that the Arizona Cardinals will roll with offense with the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so let’s consider the contrary for a minute.

By Sion Fawkes

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates after a
Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates after a / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas redshirt senior offensive lineman Dominick Puni (67) is seen during Monday's outdoor
Kansas redshirt senior offensive lineman Dominick Puni (67) is seen during Monday's outdoor / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA

Pick 106: Dominick Puni, T/Kansas 

Just 16 picks later, I got the Cards taking another offensive lineman in Dominick Puni, who will instantly create depth since I traded Kelvin Beachum to Tennessee in this scenario. While Arizona wouldn’t land Olumuyiwa Fashanu or Joe Alt in this mock, Puni, whose pass blocking grade beat out Fashanu’s and finished one slot behind Alt’s, makes for yet another strong consolation prize. 

Pick 133: Tyler Davis, DI/Clemson

Tyler Davis has ended up in Glendale in previous mocks, but in this scenario, he factors in as a player who will likely provide depth. However, as with Dante Stills in 2023, Davis could be more than just a player who rotates in, depending on what the Cardinals do on the defensive line in free agency. 

Pick 140: Drake Nugent, C/Michigan

While Hjalte Froholdt is the unquestioned starter at center, there needs to be a legitimate backup in town, and the Cardinals didn’t have one last year. Drake Nugent was the best player on the board when the 140th pick came up, so this was an easy value selection. 

