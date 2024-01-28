PFF Mock Draft Simulator 5.0: Arizona Cardinals surprise fans by trading the fourth pick
The consensus is that the Arizona Cardinals will roll with offense with the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so let’s consider the contrary for a minute.
By Sion Fawkes
Pick 106: Dominick Puni, T/Kansas
Just 16 picks later, I got the Cards taking another offensive lineman in Dominick Puni, who will instantly create depth since I traded Kelvin Beachum to Tennessee in this scenario. While Arizona wouldn’t land Olumuyiwa Fashanu or Joe Alt in this mock, Puni, whose pass blocking grade beat out Fashanu’s and finished one slot behind Alt’s, makes for yet another strong consolation prize.
Pick 133: Tyler Davis, DI/Clemson
Tyler Davis has ended up in Glendale in previous mocks, but in this scenario, he factors in as a player who will likely provide depth. However, as with Dante Stills in 2023, Davis could be more than just a player who rotates in, depending on what the Cardinals do on the defensive line in free agency.
Pick 140: Drake Nugent, C/Michigan
While Hjalte Froholdt is the unquestioned starter at center, there needs to be a legitimate backup in town, and the Cardinals didn’t have one last year. Drake Nugent was the best player on the board when the 140th pick came up, so this was an easy value selection.