8 players in the 2024 Senior Bowl Arizona Cardinals fans must get familiar with
Arizona Cardinals fans should tune in to watch the top talents in college football square off in the annual Senior Bowl.
By Sion Fawkes
6 - Keith Randolph Jr., DT/Illinois
We all know about Jer’Zhan Newton, but his teammate, Keith Randolph Jr., is also one to keep tabs on. While Randolph’s numbers in 2023 won’t wow you, his 13.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2022 show us he can be rather productive, so if the Cardinals are looking for a middle-round pick at defensive tackle, Randolph could end up in Glendale.
7 - Tyrice Knight, LB/UTEP
While the Cardinals don’t need to put too much stock into drafting a linebacker early, UTEP’s Tyrice Knight could be available on Day 3. While with the Miners, he recorded 390 tackles and 32 behind the line in 45 games, and he also forced four fumbles.
8 - Caelen Carson, CB/Wake Forest
While cornerback will be a high priority for the Arizona Cardinals, there is always the chance they wait until the second or third round. Caelen Carson will be one of the better Day 2 picks at the position, and while he only has three career interceptions, he’s also batted 26 passes away in 37 career games with the Demon Deacons.
(Statistics provided by College-Football-Reference, grades provided by PFF [subscription]