4 players from the Arizona Cardinals defense who could be cut in 2024
There are several components of the Arizona Cardinals defense who have not earned the right to be back with the unit next season.
By Jim Koch
Cameron Thomas - Outside Linebacker
Heading into the regular season, high hopes were being placed on outside linebacker Cameron Thomas. A third-round pick in '22, the former San Diego State University product flashed potential by contributing three sacks to the Cards defensive unit as a first-year player. There was a belief that Thomas would be even more productive in '23 with that rookie campaign now under his belt.
To the chagrin of many, Thomas has been sort of invisible this season. The 6 foot 4, 267 pounder has recorded zero sacks during his 14 appearances (two starts) for the Cardinals. Last Sunday, Thomas was on the field for just four snaps on defense, a clear indication that Rallis may have lost his patience with the regressing 23-year-old.
It appears that Arizona could be headed towards a complete reconstruction of their pass-rushing crew in '24. That tends to happen to a contingent that's not producing. Veterans like Collins and Gardeck could already have one foot out the door, and the equally disappointing Thomas may not be far behind.
