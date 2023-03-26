5 Intriguing players remain free-agent options for the Arizona Cardinals
QUARTERBACK - Matt Ryan
The fact that Arizona has not attempted to find a suitable fill-in for injured passer Kyler Murray is a bit alarming. Colt McCoy, the next option on the club's depth chart, is a 36-year-old who is reportedly recovering from some type of offseason surgery. David Blough, a 27-year-old who arrived in the desert last December, has posted an 0-7 record as an NFL starter.
Matt Ryan, a four-time Pro Bowler, would undoubtedly be an upgrade over both McCoy and Blough. In 12 starts for a rancid Colts team last year, the 6 foot 4, 217 pounder completed 67% of his throws for 3,057 yards and 14 touchdowns. Those numbers would suit the Arizona Cardinals just fine, especially when you consider that Ryan would only be Murray's placeholder for a limited amount of matchups.
A one-year deal between Ryan and "Big Red" would make sense for both parties. Anyone who would like the Cards to stay afloat while Murray is sidelined should be clamoring for such an experienced stand-in.