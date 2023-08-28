Top 7 potential practice squad candidates for the Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals will cut down to their final 53-man roster in just two short days. But there are plenty of potential practice squad candidates to re-sign.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals will have a chance to keep more than a few players who they otherwise couldn’t fit on their final 53-man roster thanks to the NFL’s expanded practice squad rules. Those who have fewer than nine games of NFL experience are automatic candidates, as are players who played in the league for two or fewer years, if that number doesn’t exceed 10 players, per NFL.com.
Overall, the Cards can keep up to 16 players total, and there are seven players listed below who jumped out during the preseason that could continue to hone their respective games in the desert. If the Redbirds could keep 61 as opposed to just 53 players, many of those listed below could have made the final cut.
Just one word of note, I’m basing this list on my final projection for the Cards 53-man roster, and what I believe it should look like. Therefore, none of the players listed below have been released at the time of this writing.
7 practice squad candidates for the Arizona Cardinals
1 - Daniel Arias III, WR
Daniel Arias III carries special teams value, but he also boasts enviable size and he can be a remarkable asset in the passing game, something we saw time and again in the preseason. Through three games, Arias caught 5 passes for 76 yards, which also implies he can evolve into a deep threat.
Early on, I had Arias listed as my WR6, but Kaden Davis ultimately won the battle. If the same thing holds true come Tuesday, Arias should be one of the first players Monti Ossenfort re-signs.
2 - Brian Cobbs, WR
In Preseason Week 1, Brian Cobbs snagged a touchdown pass and he finished the three-week sequence with two catches total for 22 yards. His production wasn’t there for most of the preseason, but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be considered for a spot on the practice squad thanks to his sheer size and intangibles.
Cobbs could be a fringe practice squad prospect, but he showed just enough to stick around. It won’t be long until we see if Ossenfort agrees.