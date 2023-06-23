5 Bold Predictions for Arizona Cardinals 2023 season
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals 2023 season is supposed to be a bleak one. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun and get bold. Let’s look at five of them.
No matter how good or how bad you’re slated to be as a team, you will always at least enjoy a few memorable moments. But for the Arizona Cardinals, even with a roster supposedly as weak as many are advertising them to be, they, like the other 31 teams, have potential to enjoy some unforeseen season-long experiences.
Below, I’m making five bold predictions for the upcoming season. Predictions that most will believe are far out of the Redbirds reach in 2023. Let’s check them out.
5 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals season
1 - Cardinals win at least six games
Everyone thinks the Cardinals are going to win somewhere between zero (highly unlikely) and no more than three games. But over the first two weeks of the season, they’re playing the lowly Washington Commanders and the overrated New York Giants.
That said, they can easily wind up 2-0 if they play their cards right. The Los Angeles Rams will be slowly and painfully dismantling during the season, and that there can be a sweep in the making. Finally, the Cards have the Houston Texans, the overrated Cleveland Browns, the Chicago Bears, and the Atlanta Falcons on their schedule. This team can and will win six games.
2 - Clayton Tune leads the team in passing yards, touchdowns
One big concern with quarterback Kyler Murray is that, even if he returns from his torn ACL and plays well, he’s still injury-prone. Further, we don’t know how good he’s going to look.
Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing will build the offense in a way that it can suit a game manager that Tune will undoubtedly be in 2023. Further, if Murray needs to miss more time or finds himself on injured reserve again, it really doesn’t hurt to hand the reins to Tune as opposed to Colt McCoy at some point.
Who’s going to draw more fan interest? A rookie, or a 36-year-old career backup? Tune, and it’s not even close.