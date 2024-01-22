Projecting the future of 7 potential cut candidates for the Arizona Cardinals in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals have quite a few cut candidates for 2024, and while some will indeed stay, others will be on their way out.
By Sion Fawkes
4 - D.J. Humphries, T
A serious knee injury ended one of the worst outings of D.J. Humphries’ nine-year career, and there is a lot of doubt regarding his future in Glendale. Had he still played to the standard we grew used to throughout most of his career, he would have had a better chance to stay, even if it meant spending most if not all of the 2024 season on injured reserve.
But following last season’s performance, it’s hard to believe Humphries will wear a Cardinals uniform again. Therefore, look for the team to reach an injury settlement with the longtime tackle, freeing him to play elsewhere, likely in 2025.
Verdict: Cut
5 - Cam Thomas, EDGE
Cameron Thomas fooled us all this season, as if you watched him in August, he looked poised to make a huge leap in 2023. Instead, he took a step backward and had a tough time even seeing the field during the final stages of the season, leaving his future in doubt.
Thomas could stay if the Cardinals opt not to add a blue-chip talent at edge, or if they shift Zaven Collins back to inside linebacker. But neither of those options seems to be plausible, so unless the Cards see him as a player worth keeping around to provide depth, he’s going elsewhere.
Verdict: Cut