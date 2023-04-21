How many quality starters do the Arizona Cardinals have for 2023?
Defense
Carlos Watkins was one of the best under-the-radar signings this offseason, and he was a player who provided more than his fair share of value as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons are former first round picks from 2020 and 2021, respectively, and have shown they can grow into high-quality NFL starters.
Kyzir White was one of the best pickups the Arizona Cardinals made over the first wave of free agency, and Krys Barnes was more than serviceable during his time with the Green Bay Packers, despite going undrafted in 2020.
Jalen Thompson is one of the more underrated but better free safeties in the NFL. Even if Budda Baker ends up getting traded, Thompson will remain a viable player for the Redbirds.
No, Marco Wilson probably isn’t a CB1, though his stock can continue to trend north and he will make a remarkable CB2. 2023, however, could be his audition to become a CB1.