Ranking the Arizona Cardinals projected linebackers for 2023
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals could have a position of strength at linebacker, as even their backups will bring much-needed value to the team.
If there is one position group the Arizona Cardinals are capable of excelling at on defense, it’s at linebacker. As it stands, there are seven players on the roster who would factor in as inside linebackers in a 3-4 look, or one of three linebackers in a 4-3 scheme.
This list is rather unique, as every player mentioned, from first through seventh, could give immense value to the Redbirds. So who took our top ranking? Keep reading to find out more.
Ranking the Arizona Cardinals linebackers
7 - Kyle Soelle
With the current state of the linebackers, it will be tough for Kyle Soelle to make the team and he is likely heading to the practice squad. However, he could prove to be a great asset and depth piece if injuries strike the unit.
6 - Zeke Turner
Zeke Turner will reprise his role as a special teams ace for 2023, and you can expect him to play a nominal role on defense if necessary. Turner, along with Josh Woods, could also wind up as a pair of leaders on the special teams unit.
5 - Josh Woods
Josh Woods is another player who will bring value to the Arizona Cardinals special teams unit while providing depth at linebacker if necessary. Look for him to lead what could be a formidable special teams unit with Turner.
4 - Owen Pappoe
Owen Pappoe is one player on this unit who could move up the rankings if he gives the Cardinals some good returns in training camp and the preseason. Expect him to sneak into at least a sound rotational role during the season.
3 - Krys Barnes
The formerly undrafted free agent could be a Day 2 pick in a 2020 NFL Draft do-over. But for the Cardinals, the underrated Barnes will, at the absolute least, factor in as a strong rotational asset.
2 - Isaiah Simmons
We’re still not entirely sure where Isaiah Simmons will primarily end up this season, but it sounds as though he won’t move around as often in 2023. Still listed as a linebacker, we will keep ranking him with the unit until we get a closer look at his role in camp.
1 - Kyzir White
Kyzir White’s familiarity with head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis catapults him to a number one ranking. He was also a sure tackler over the past two seasons, the latter of which occurred under Gannon, and you can expect the same thing in the desert.