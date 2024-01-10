Ranking the Arizona Cardinals uniformed matchups of 2023
If the Arizona Cardinals improved in one area this season, it was in their aesthetics. Here are the best (and worst) uniformed matchups for the season.
By Sion Fawkes
13th - Week 10 vs. Atlanta
You might be noticing a trend here - teams the Cardinals played this past season who wore college-like uniforms against them tank in these rankings. Unfortunately, the Atlanta Falcons have looked like the Cincinnati Bearcats for the past four seasons, and it made for an eyesore of a matchup.
12th - Week 8 vs. Baltimore
The Ravens white-on-white is probably their best uniform combo, which isn’t saying much. This team has worn college-like threads throughout their entire existence, and as with most of the matchups in the lower half of these rankings, it didn’t make for an aesthetically-pleasing game.
11th - Week 7 at Seattle
I’ll give the Seahawks credit - at least they didn’t enter this matchup wearing navy-on-navy, which gives it the most college-like look in the professional game. This matchup would have ranked No. 1 had they faced the Cardinals, who were wearing their icy whites, in their AFC throwbacks.
10th - Week 18 vs. Seattle
The Seahawks ended up wearing their best uniform combo besides their throwbacks to close out the season while the Arizona Cardinals rolled with their all-red look. This matchup wasn’t spectacular, but it was a far cry better than the others on this list.