Ranking Cardinals’s 4 biggest NFL draft gems of the last decade
Even through a tough 10 years in Arizona, there have been some impressive draft hits.
It's been a rough decade for the Arizona Cardinals. After finishing with 10+ wins in back-to-back seasons in 2014 and 2015, the Cardinals have only won double-digit games once since. In that time, they've finished in the bottom half of the NFC West six times, and four of those six times, they came in last. 2021's 11-win season, which ended in a 23-point Wild Card game loss to the Rams, was a nice change of pace, but the team has only won eight total games in the two years since. Taking Kyler Murray 1st overall in 2019's Draft was supposed to change things, and yet Murray's already showing up as a valuable trade piece in mock drafts this year. And we're not even going to get started on the Josh Rosen decision, but you remember. We all remember.
Interestingly enough, however, the Cardinals' draft board over the last 10 years has a surprising amount of good picks. They're certainly not the savviest draft group in the league, but a semi-deep dive into the cavernous pit that is Football Reference shows that the team has had some recent success finding draft gems. And since it's Draft SZN, let's take a look at some of the biggest Cardinals draft gems of the last decade. From Tyrann Mathieu to Chase Edmonds to Christian Kirk, there are plenty of guys still playing at a high level that we can say a few nice things about. We can even rank them! The world is truly our oyster.