Ranking the 5 most important games of the Arizona Cardinals 2023 schedule
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals schedule comprises a few more important games than you think in 2023. Here are the top five.
Earlier this month, we covered topics like the top five games to look forward to, the top five games to dread, and even those we believe the Arizona Cardinals have the greatest chance to pull off an upset. Now, it’s time to determine which five games on the 2023 schedule are the most important.
These contests could help determine where the Cards pick next season, whether they will play spoiler, setting the tone to begin the season, and there are even some revenge games in there. So which games should the Cards have marked in red on their respective calendar? Keep reading.
Most important games on the Arizona Cardinals 2023 schedule
1 - Week 2 vs. New York Giants
The Cardinals have been horrific at home over the past two seasons, so their home opener against the New York Giants can change that. Yesterday, I predicted the Week 2 matchup as one of my top five projected upset wins for the Redbirds in 2023, but I didn't touch so much on why this was such an important game.
Overall, it gives the Cards a chance to win big at home early in the year, showing fans that they’ve officially turned the page on the old Keim-Kingsbury regime. Nothing will solidify that more than a win in the home opener, and it could even set the tone for how this team plays in State Farm Stadium under head coach Jonathan Gannon.
2 - Week 6 at Los Angeles Rams
The Arizona Cardinals have a tough schedule between Weeks 3 and 5. Following that stretch, they play the Los Angeles Rams, a team who is projected to be rather weak in 2023.
For the Cardinals, this should be a bounce back game following the previous three-game gauntlet. Look for Arizona to face quite a lot of adversity in the weeks leading up to their affair with the Rams, and Week 6 will give them a chance to snap a potential three-game losing streak.
If they can end the streak, or at least a stretch where they could struggle, and win in a convincing fashion, then they grew as a team. And that should leave them trending north.