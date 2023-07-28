Ranking Kyler Murray vs. NFC West quarterbacks in 2023
Kyler Murray had a down year in 2022 and he may not be available in Week 1 for 2023. What does this mean for the fifth-year Arizona Cardinals quarterback?
By Sion Fawkes
1 - Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
Shades of Rich Gannon and Vinny Testaverde, to name a couple of late-bloomers. It may have taken the Seattle Seahawks quarterback a decade to figure out how to become an effective player, but you couldn’t have asked for a more successful campaign from Geno Smith.
At age 32, Smith enjoyed his breakout campaign (another reason why you shouldn’t give up on Murray just yet), and he notched a career high 69.8 completion percentage. Smith also tossed for over 4,000 yards, 30 touchdown passes, and just 11 interceptions.
If there is a blemish on Smith’s 2022 campaign, it was the fact opponents sacked him 46 times. But if Seattle improved their offensive line, then you could see an even better campaign in 2023. Sure, Smith is just a one-year wonder at the time of this writing, but given how strong Seattle looks this season, his stock can trend even further north.
