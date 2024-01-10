Ranking each player in the Arizona Cardinals draft class following the 2023 season
The Arizona Cardinals 2023 rookie class saw a lot of playing time this past season, and that provides yet more evidence of the team’s culture change.
By Sion Fawkes
6th - Kei’Trel Clark, CB
Kei’Trel Clark started part-time in 2023 and he also saw a lot of time on special teams, the latter of which may be his niche in the NFL. As with Pappoe, contributions on special teams isn’t the worst result in the world for a late-round selection, so he at least brings value.
5th - Garrett Williams, CB
Garrett Williams receives a middle-of-the-road ranking because he missed a significant portion of the season. But when he was healthy enough to play, he showed sound potential as a CB2, allowing an average 85.7 quarterback rating and 8.7 yards per reception.
4th - BJ Ojulari, EDGE
While BJ Ojulari didn’t impress in the sack column, logging just 4.0 this season, he still had 20 total pressures with 11 hurries and five hits to go with his number of sacks. He did more than enough to show that he can be a mainstay in the Arizona Cardinals brewing pass rush rotation.